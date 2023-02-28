INDIA

2010 Jnaneswari Express derailment: Calcutta HC grants bail to 11 accused Maoists

NewsWire
0
0

The Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday granted bail to 11 Maoists accused in the 2010 Jnaneswari Express accident, in which as many as 148 persons were killed and 180 were injured.

The 11 accused were granted bail after spending almost over a decade since their arrests while the investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter is yet to be concluded.

A division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Md. Shabbar Rashidi, while granting the bail of the 11 accused Maoists, questioned whether the investigation agency is not aware of the fundamental rights of the accused.

According to the bench, it is a matter of shame the legal formalities and even the process of integrating the witnesses is yet to be completed even after 13 years since the incident took place.

“Do not forget that even the accused persons have fundamental rights. They cannot be locked behind the bars for years without trial. All of them have spent over 10 years behind the bars with the trial process being yet to be completed,” Justice Basak observed.

The 11 accused who were granted bail on Tuesday were Khagen Mahato, Bholanath Mahato, Jaladhar Mahato, Ram Mudi, Manik Mahato, Amiyo Mahato, Jaideb Mahato, Mohonto Mahato, Lakksmikanto Roy, Sunil Mahato, and Manoj Mahato.

The Jnaneswari Express derailed in 2010 near Jhargram in West Midnapore district of West Bengal, following which 148 persons were killed and 180 were injured.

Investigation revealed that the train got derailed because some miscreants removed the fishplates. The incident took place when the Maoists were continuously observing strike in the area. The CBI had taken over the investigation in the matter.

20230228-194801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi calls Romanian counterpart to thank for evacuation assistance

    Weather to remain cloudy with light rain & snow in J&K,...

    Adil Hussain’s new film ‘Abyakto’ to premiere on OTT

    Covid cases in K’taka medical college rise to 66 (Ld)