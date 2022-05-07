INDIA

2012 Park Street rape: Calcutta HC rejects use of deceased victim’s recorded statement as evidence

NewsWire
0
0

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, while passing an order on the 2012 Park Street rape case, has set aside the order of a lower court to allow the use of a recorded statement of the deceased victim against the prime accused.

A division bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Bivas Pattanayak on Friday, had set aside the earlier lower court order mainly on two grounds.

The first ground is that the public prosecutor in the state had not filed a separate application in the High Court with the plea that the recorded statements of the deceased victim in a lower court against the prime accused, who was absconding then. The second ground is that the counsel of the prime accused then did not get the chance to cross examine the deceased victim while the statement was being recorded at the lower court.

On February 6, 2012, a woman was gang raped in a moving car. The victim named five accused in the case — Sumit Bajaj, Naser Khan, Ruman Khan, Kader Khan and Ali Khan.

However, Kader Khan, the prime accused, and Ali Khan went absconding.

IPS officer Damayanti Sen, as the-then deputy commissioner-I of the Kolkata Police’s detective department (DD), went against the state administration’s theory that rape complaint was false and carried on with the investigation and solved the case.

In September 2016, the two absconding accused were arrested, a year after the victim passed away.

The lower court allowed the investigating officers to use the recorded statements of the deceased victim to be used as evidence against Kader Khan.

However, Kader Khan’s counsels challenged that permission by the lower court and ultimately on Friday the division bench had disallowed the plea to use the recorded statement.

20220507-100002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hasten RLS environmental clearance: Andhra CM to Javadekar

    Evacuating Indian students from Ukraine big challenge: Pralhad Joshi

    Delhiites can soon skip visiting banks for hypothecating vehicle loans

    6th edition of the India Art Festival to be unveiled in...