2013 CM Oommen Chandy attack case: 3 convicted, 110 acquitted

A Kannur court on Monday convicted three accused and acquitted 110 others in a ten-year old case pertaining to attack on the then Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

While C.O.T.Nazeer, Deepak and Biju were convicted, those who were exonerated include two then Left legislators and youth leaders of the CPI(M).

The incident took place on October 27, 2013, when Chandy arrived in Kannur to attend the annual athletic meet of the Kerala Police.

Chandy was then being haunted by the then CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front over the solar scam where a con lady involved in the scam had links with the staff members of Chandy.

As he was reaching the venue to attend the meet, stones were pelted on his car by alleged CPI(M) activists. One of the stones pierced the car window screen and injured his chest.

The police probe team had produced two stones as evidence in the court.

Incidentally Nazeer later left the CPI(M) and personally called on Chandy and said he had done no wrong.

Terming the verdict “unfortunate”, present Congress MLA T.Siddique, who was then a party worker and also travelling in the Chandy’s car, said it is sad that the real culprits have not been found out.

“I wish the state government goes in appeal against this verdict as the real culprits have gone scot free,” said Siddique.

20230327-150607

