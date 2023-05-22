Days after Bihar Police’s STF arrested an accused in the 2013 serial terror blasts in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, his father on Monday claimed that the National Investigation Agency had released him in 2013 and the STF has arrested his son after 10 years without any notice.

The Bihar STF claimed that accused Mehre Alam was a fugitive for the last 10 years.

“NIA detained my son Mehre Alam in 2013 and took him to the police station. The sleuths had called me to ask to take my son back home. When we reached home, the NIA levelled allegations that Mehre Alam fled from its custody of NIA,” Mahboob Alam, the father of Mehre Alam, said.

“A 10-member STF team came to my house on Saturday night and took away my son. They had not served any notice to me,” he said.

“Mehre Alam was booked in the Patna serial blast case of 2013. A team of Ashok Paper Mill and Muzaffarpur police arrested him for questioning. An FIR has been registered against him in Muzaffarpur (case number 612/13) for fleeing from the police custody,” SDPO, Darbhanga Sadar, Birju Paswan said.

The Indian Mujahideen was allegedly involved in serial blasts in the Maidan during Hunkar rally of then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi on October 27, 2013, which claimed 6 lives and left 87 injured.

