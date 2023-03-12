With the probe into the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident reaching the final stage, the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) chief, Additional Director General of Police L.K. Yadav on Sunday said anyone having any additional and relevant information, which may have a bearing upon the case, could share it by personally meeting him at his office here.

The ADGP will be available in his office in police headquarters in Sector 9-C on three Thursdays i.e. March 16, March 23 and March 30 for this purpose.

Yadav said people can also share information by sending a message on WhatsApp no 9875983237, or by emailing at ID newsit2021kotkapuracase@gmail.com

Even at this stage, any input or information provided by any individual might prove to be helpful for the SIT in completing the legal process of investigation at the earliest, he added.

The ADGP also expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their kind cooperation with the SIT in the discharge of the responsibility entrusted to it. He said the strength of consciousness of every single individual of Punjab has been a prime mover in the completion of the legal process of investigation connected with the Kotkapura firing case, which occurred on October 14, 2015.

On directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the state government had constituted a SIT consisting of three senior officers, ADGP Yadav, IGP Rakesh Agrawal, and SSP, Moga, Gulneet Singh Khurana, to investigate the incident. The SIT submitted its first challan in the court on February 24.

20230312-164803