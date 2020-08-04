2020-21 Serie A season to begin from September 19

Rome, Aug 4 (IANS) The 2020/21 season of the Italian Serie A will kick off from September 19 this year and will end on May 23, 2021.

“The Lega Serie A have confirmed the dates for the new league season, which begins on September 19, 2020 and end May 21, 2021,” read a statement on the Serie A website.

The decision satisfies “the preference already expressed … by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this topic,” the statement added.

The 2019-20 season of the Serie A concluded last Sunday with Juventus winning the ninth consecutive Scudetto while Inter Milan finished second. The 2019-20 campaign was postponed for three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

