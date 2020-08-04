Canindia News

2020-21 Serie A season to begin from September 19

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Rome, Aug 4 (IANS) The 2020/21 season of the Italian Serie A will kick off from September 19 this year and will end on May 23, 2021.

“The Lega Serie A have confirmed the dates for the new league season, which begins on September 19, 2020 and end May 21, 2021,” read a statement on the Serie A website.

The decision satisfies “the preference already expressed … by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this topic,” the statement added.

The 2019-20 season of the Serie A concluded last Sunday with Juventus winning the ninth consecutive Scudetto while Inter Milan finished second. The 2019-20 campaign was postponed for three months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

–IANS

aak/bbh/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

COVID-19: England captain Knight joins NHS volunteer scheme

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sri Lanka aim to bounce back against Afghanistan (Preview)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Orion’s Reyansh wins archery event on Day 6 of SFA

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.