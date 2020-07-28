2020 Australian Open golf championship postponed due to COVID-19

Melbourne, July 28 (IANS) The 2020 Australian Open golf championship has been postponed until early next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Australian Open will not be played in 2020,” Golf Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 105th edition of the Australian Open was slated to be held in November. But Golf Australia operations manager Simon Brookhouse said public health considerations had been the main reason behind making the decision to postpone.

“These are very challenging times for all Australians and the uncertainty the global pandemic has caused makes it very difficult to be definitive in relation to future dates at this time,” Brookhouse said.

“With all that in mind, we would like to think we could still play the Australian Open this summer and will work with the host, Melbourne’s Kingston Heath Golf Club, to find a date suitable for all.

“However it may have to be in the January-March 2021 window with so many variables still to play out,” he added.

The decision means the Australian All Abilities Championship, which features the top 12 players on the world rankings for golfers with a disability, will also be delayed as the tournament is played as part of the Australian Open field.

