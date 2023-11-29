2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 10 accused due to lack of identity proof

A Delhi court has acquitted 10 individuals accused of rioting, arson, and robbery during the Delhi riots in February 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Courts cited the prosecution’s failure to establish the identity of the accused as the key reason for their acquittal.

The case related to the Gokul Puri area and was filed by Jagdish Prasad Sharma, who alleged that his shop was burned by rioters.

The court noted that while the accused were identified by a police official, the witness changed his stance during cross-examination, making his testimony unreliable. The judge stated that the charges against the accused were not proved beyond a reasonable doubt, leading to their acquittal.

He said that the accused were entitled to the benefit of the doubt due to inconsistencies in the identification process.

The court pointed out the lack of proof beyond reasonable doubt and underscored the importance of reliable identification in criminal cases. Further, the claims of delays in witness statements were rejected as such delays did not invalidate the recorded testimonies, it held.

20231129169392