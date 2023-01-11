INDIA

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges of funding violence against Tahir Hussain

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s Karkardooma court on Wednesday set forth the accusations against former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in relation to the North-East Delhi riots of 2020.

Hussain has been accused of supporting the riots using funds that were obtained illegally through money laundering.

“Accordingly, a charge for the offence under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), punishable under Section 4 of PMLA, is framed against accused Tahir Hussain, read over and explained to him to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial,” Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on February 10.

Hussain was previously charged in three distinct cases for the violence in Delhi in February 2020 under a number of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Fifty-three people were killed and hundreds were injured in the riots that broke out in North-East Delhi in February 2020.

Hussain and six other people were charged with rioting and murder on October 14 last year in one of the cases linked to the riots.

Earlier, on May 6 last year, he was charged with dacoity, criminal conspiracy, rioting, malicious damage to property, malicious damage caused by fire or explosives, and malicious destruction of property.

The Delhi Police had filed three FIRs against Hussain and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

20230111-211403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha prohibits sale, use of fireworks in Oct Covid guidelines

    Ramlal gets big role in RSS

    OPS writes to Stalin to contain river sand price

    After high of 2021, hockey teams gear up for make-or-break year