INDIA

2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns Umar Khalid’s bail plea hearing for July 24

NewsWire
0
0

  The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the bail plea filed by student activist Umar Khalid, who was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy case behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh agreed to hear the matter on July 24 after the counsel for Delhi Police sought more time to file a reply citing voluminous charge sheet, running into thousands of pages.

2023071237913

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Excise policy scam: Sisodia’s bail plea in CBI case dismissed (Ld)

    5 test Covid positive at Patna airport

    Terror hideout busted in J&K, huge cache of arms recovered

    2-day bank strike stalls transactions in K’taka