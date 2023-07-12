The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the bail plea filed by student activist Umar Khalid, who was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy case behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh agreed to hear the matter on July 24 after the counsel for Delhi Police sought more time to file a reply citing voluminous charge sheet, running into thousands of pages.

2023071237913