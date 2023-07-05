Delhi Police on Tuesday filed two supplementary charge sheets before a Delhi court in connection with two cases against MCD councillor Tahir Hussain for his alleged involvement in the 2020 riots in North-East Delhi.

The supplementary charge sheets have been filed before Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma court, which had earlier questioned the time and date of the incidents in the two cases in February 2020.

The court had raised query to provide concrete description of time as well, apart from date and place of each alleged incident and to submit synopsis with reference to relevant pieces of evidence.

Special public prosecutor Madhukar Pandey filed the additional submissions/synopsis in pursuance to the direction given earlier.

“In order to clarify the questions raised by this court, one supplementary charge sheet along with amended site plan, also filed,” the judge noted.

It further noted: “In order to clarify the questions raised by this court, one supplementary charge sheet along with supplementary statement of Irshad Ali, Dilshad Ali and Shyam Bihari Mittal, also filed.”

The court has listed the matter to come up for submission on July 25.

On the last date of hearing, May 25, Pandey had one more opportunity to file the synopsis as it did not provide time of all the incidents probed in this case.

ASJ Pramachala had said: “This would be the last opportunity for the prosecution to come up with the right answer with reference to correct description of evidence, and the court does not mind if the relevant portion of the statement of relevant witness is quoted in the additional submission.”

“Keeping in view the inaction on the part of prosecution despite giving so much time, I find it expedient to seek attention of the DCP (N/E) also, to ensure that the job is completely done before the next date,” the judge had said.

On Tuesday, a report was also received from DCP (N/E).

Former AAP leader Hussain had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court seeking dismissal of two FIRs lodged against him for his alleged involvement in the riots. The first FIR pertained to allegations of rioting, while the second includes Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the plea submitted by Hussain, both the FIRs alleged rioting on February 25, 2020, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with accusations of Hussain’s involvement and the use of his roof to store petrol bombs.

As per the plea, one FIR registered on February 28, 2020, focuses on the burning of shops, while the other FIR, filed on February 26, 2020, pertains to the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma in the vicinity of the Chand Bagh Pulia area.

Hussain had argued that there is significant overlap in the investigation of both the FIRs registered at the Dayalpur police station, including common witnesses.

