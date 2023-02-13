INDIA

2020 riots: Delhi Police opposes RJD leader Meeran Haider’s bail plea

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police on Monday opposed, in the Delhi High Court, the bail plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) youth wing leader and Jamia Millia Islamia alumnus in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case related to an alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 riots.

Police told a division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar that Haider was the main coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) that was at the foundation of every ‘chakka jam’ in the city.

Appearing for police, special public prosecutor Amit Prasad said that protests sites were set up by Haider with others and that is enough for the offence of conspiracy.

“He was one of the material members of JCC and it is connected to every spot. The entire conspiracy is happening in JCC,” he said.

Representing Haider, lawyer Shri Singh demanded bail saying that his client has spent three years in custody and that being member of a group by itself was not an offence, and there is no actual attribution of any role to Haider.

“I have not called for any actual violence and pesence at a protest site does not correspond to being responsible for violence,” Haider’s counsel said.

