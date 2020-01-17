2020 year of rebirth of secularism, liberalism: Khurshid

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday took to social media to share his views on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that though people are talking about New India but we are witnessing the rebirth of India and 2020 is the year of the rebirth of secularism and liberalism.

In a Facebook post, Khurshid wrote: “By all standards and past precedents the CAA-NRC-NPR protests across the country are unique. Whilst years of experience and characteristic style of hardened youth protesters is conspicuous, there is a fresh dimension of women and little children adding to the visual impact and quality of the protests.”

He said that essentially it is a movement for the Constitution, of the Constitution and by the spirit of the Constitution; all denominational and political factions flags have vacated space for the Tricolour.

He said that the resolutions passed by some of the state governments cannot override the Amendments passed by the Parliament but by no chance it means that the opposition to the CAA is being diluted.

India is a federal structure of governance, therefore, strong contrary opinion of the state must not be ignored and the differences between the Central government appointed Governors and the state governments must be handled in a proper spirit of mutual respect.

As several states have moved the Supreme Court over the CAA, Khurshid said: “Of course the Supreme Court judgment will be the last word till a future Parliament chooses to reverse the changes that have been made. Democracy prevails over all decisions except those constitutional provisions that the Supreme Court has said is beyond the reach of transitory political majorities. It remains to be seen if the arguments at the Bar will persuade the Court that non-discrimination on grounds inter alia of religion for purposes of citizenship is such a basic feature of our constitution. This decision will have to be taken knowing that it would mean life or death in terms of a person’s most basic character from which all other descriptions flow_citizenship of the country.”

At the end of his post, the Congress leader wrote: “Be that as it may, 2020 is the year of rebirth of secularism, liberalism, nationalism, constitutionalism, equality, dignity, freedom, justice. While people spoke of new India, we are witness to the rebirth of India, celebrating time tested principles of nationhood even as it embraces emergent modernity and the opportunity it offers to succeeding generations of Indians. An ancient civilisation has also proclaimed that it is young and gender just.”

