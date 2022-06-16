The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium here from November 23 to December 4, the organisers announced here on Thursday.

The 2022 edition of cricket’s fastest format will be the fourth since it moved to Abu Dhabi as per a five-year deal.

The league’s total economic impact value in 2021 soared to $621.2 million, while last season’s competition reached 342 million television and over-the-top (OTT), digital viewers, the organisers claimed in a release on Thursday.

“Through our partnership with the Abu Dhabi T10, we have further positioned Abu Dhabi as a major sporting global hub and consistently demonstrated the city’s ability to both build, and host, one of cricket’s most entertaining competitions,” said HE Aref Al Awani, General Secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“This is evidence of the success of a significant strategic objective of the Abu Dhabi government; to create and deliver sporting events that contribute to enhancing the emirate’s leadership in global sports.”

Season 6 of the competition will see reigning champions Deccan Gladiators defend their trophy against star-studded sides Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Bangla Tigers, Northern Warriors, and Team Abu Dhabi.

Captain Wahab Riaz and icon player Andre Russell were among the Deccan Gladiators squad that lifted the trophy in 2021 with Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali highlighting a group of world-class players.

Another stellar cast of cricketers will be selected to descend on Abu Dhabi when the 2022 Official Draft gets underway later in the year, with UAE men’s national team stars again provided the opportunity to test their skills against the world’s best.

The tournament’s format will remain the same, with each team playing 10 league fixtures before the top four sides advance to the playoffs and final.

