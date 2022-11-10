INDIASPORTS

2022 Asian Elite Boxing: Sumit, Govind end their campaign with bronze medal

NewsWire
0
1

The 2022 Thailand Open Champion duo of Sumit and Govind Kumar Sahani both suffered defeats in their semifinal bouts and secured bronze at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

Govind (48kg) was up against Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan and started off his bout trying to block his opponent’s punches and attack with counterpunches but he could not sustain that strategy for long. His Kazakh opponent who is the 2021 Youth World Championship gold medalist dominated the next two rounds and inflicted a 0:4 defeat on the boxer from Gorakhpur.

Sumit (75kg) was involved in a tough matchup against the reigning Asian Champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan and in spite of his best efforts, failed to take control of the bout and suffered a 0:5 defeat by unanimous decision.

Later on Thursday night, six-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) and Narender (92+kg) will all take to the ring to secure their berth in the final.

Five Indian women pugilists including 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen (63kg) will be fighting for gold in the final of the tournament on Friday.

The other women boxers competing in the final will be Alfiya Pathan (81+kg), Saweety (81kg), and Minakshi (52kg).

Saweety who punched her way into the final after defeating the native Lina Jaber by RSC in the second round late on Wednesday night will face Gulsaya Yerzhan of Kazakhstan in the final.

20221110-200603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s Day: Female creators talk about liberation brought about by OTT

    1.86 crore cases heard virtually by courts during pandemic

    Kunchacko Boban plays Kozhummal Rajeevan in ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’

    Mainly clear skies in Delhi, light rain predicted for next 3...