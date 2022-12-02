WORLD

2022 Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms

NewsWire
0
0

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ended with 14 named storms in total.

Eight of the storms became hurricanes — winds of at least 119 km per hour — and two intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching 178 km per hour or greater, reports Xinhua news agency.

An average hurricane season, which extends from June 1 to Nov. 30, has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The impact of Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona — which brought extensive damage to Florida’s coast and Puerto Rico — will continue to be felt long after the season ends.

Ian, which became a high-end Category 4 hurricane this fall before making landfall in Florida, killed more than 150 people in the US.

It also caused between $50 billion to $65 billion in insured damages, a report from reinsurer Swiss Re said.

The storm was one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the US in the past 20 years.

An NBC News investigation found that much of Ian’s catastrophic toll was foreseeable and preventable.

NBC News found that the late September storm exposed shortcomings in how local governments communicate the risk posed by hurricanes, decide when to order evacuations, and identify and help the most vulnerable residents.

20221202-144828

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan volcano erupts for 2nd straight day

    5 killed in road accident in Pakistan

    Russia ends MoU with US on facilitating travels for diplomats

    New Zealand reports two community cases of Omicron BA.2.75 among 10,772...