2022 CWG hockey: Indian men’s and women’s teams to open campaign against Ghana

Two-time silver medallist Indian men’s hockey team will start its campaign against Ghana on July 31, while the women’s side also square-off against the same rivals on July 29 at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, starting July 28.

The Indian men’s team is placed in Pool B along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana, while the Pool A consists of six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Scotland.

The Indian women are placed in Pool A along with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana.

After Ghana, the Indian men will square-off against England on August 1, followed by matches against Canada (August 3) and Wales (August 4) while the women’s team will play Wales on July 30, England (August 2) and Canada (August 3).

The top two teams from each pool in both men and women’s competition qualify for the semifinals.

The men’s semifinals will be played on August 6 and the final on August 8.

The women’s semifinals and final will be played on August 5 and 7 respectively.

England’s men and women will both face Ghana in their opening match of the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the University of a Birmingham.

Reigning men’s champions Australia will face New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Scotland in the group stages, while defending women’s champions, New Zealand, face Australia, Kenya, Scotland and South Africa.

Both the women’s and the men’s competitions will begin on July 29, with Black Sticks women taking on Kenya and South Africa playing Scotland.

There will be a home nations clash on July 31 when England men play Wales.

Meanwhile, both England teams, who each won bronze medals on the Gold Coast in 2018, will be taking on India in the group stages. England men face them on Aug 1 and the England women against India takes place the following day.

The final of the women’s event will be held on August 7 and will be part of a super Sunday for women’s sport at the Games, with the final of the netball tournament and the final of the first ever Commonwealth Games women’s cricket T20 tournament being held on the same day.

The men’s final will be played on August 8, just a few hours before the closing ceremony.

