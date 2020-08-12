2022 CWG village plan scrapped due to COVID-19 pandemic

London, Aug 12 (IANS) Organisers of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games have decided to scrap the single athletes’ village after a review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic found it could not be completed in time.

Instead, athletes will now be housed in multiple sites with 1,600 set to be housed at the NEC Hotel Campus and 1,900 at the University of Warwick.

“The decision to move away from the single site athletes’ village in the Perry Barr area of the city has been made by the Games Partnership with just under two years to go, after reviewing the impact of the global health pandemic,” said the organisers in a statement.

“It follows an assessment by the project delivery team, who has been working with the construction supply chain, as well as independent experts, on how they could de-risk Games delivery.

“The new three-site campus model for Birmingham 2022 athlete accommodation will be delivered within the overall Games budget of 778 million pounds, with the Games remaining on track to be delivered on time and on budget.”

The village in the Perry Barr area was set to cost 500 million pounds.

–IANS

