Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the 2022 federal budget on Thursday, the first since the Liberal-NDP confidence agreement.

One of the biggest issues going into the budget was affordability with inflation currently at its highest point in 30 years. Jagmeet Singh’s dental care program, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and environment crisis were also expected to feature in Canada’s fiscal plan for this year.

Titled “A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable,” Budget 2022 focussed on three main themes – housing affordability, climate change and Canada’s role in the world. A national dental care program also made its first appearance.

Here’s are the highlights:

For housing

$4 billion over five years, starting in 2022-23, for a new Housing Accelerator Fund for investments in municipal housing

$1.5 billion over two years, starting in 2022-23 for a Rapid Housing Initiative with at least 25 per cent of funding for women-focused housing projects.

A new Multigenerational Home Renovation Tax Credit which will provide up to $7,500 in support for constructing a secondary suite for a senior or an adult with a disability, starting in 2023.

A new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account that will give prospective first-time home buyers the ability to save up to $40,000. Like an RRSP, contributions would be tax-deductible, and withdrawals to purchase a first home—including investment income—would be non-taxable, like a TFSA. Tax-free in, tax-free out.

Doubling the First-Time Home Buyers’ Tax Credit amount to $10,000, providing up to $1,500 in direct support to home buyers, applying to homes purchased on or after January 1, 2022.

Doubling the qualifying expense limit of the Home Accessibility Tax Credit to $20,000 for the 2022 and subsequent tax years. This will mean a tax credit of up to $3,000—an increase from the previous tax credit of up to $1,500—for important accessibility renovations or alterations.

$475 million in 2022-23 to provide a one-time, $500 payment to those facing a housing affordability challenge.

Budget 2022 also proposes to introduce new anti-flipping rules which will apply to residential properties sold on or after January 1, 2023. Exemptions would apply for Canadians who sell their home due to certain life circumstances, such as a death, disability, the birth of a child, a new job, or a divorce.

Additional restrictions that would prohibit foreign commercial enterprises and people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents from acquiring non-recreational, residential property in Canada for a period of two years.

Dental care

The federal government pledged $5.3 billion to provide dental care for Canadians with family incomes of less than $90,000 annually, starting with under 12 years-olds in 2022, expanding to under 18 years-olds, seniors and persons living with a disability in 2023, with full implementation by 2025.

Climate change

$1.7 billion over five years to extend the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program until March 2025 to help more Canadians get behind the wheel of zero-emission vehicles.

$547.5 million over four years to launch a new purchase incentive program for medium- and heavy-duty ZEVs to help businesses upgrade their fleets.

Funding to build a national network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Defence

The Department of National Defence’s budget will be increased, by approximately $8 billion, but it won’t be allocated all in one year.

Budget 2022 shows that the federal deficit is projected to sit at $113.8 billion for fiscal year 2021-22, down from the $144.5 billion estimated in the latest fiscal update.