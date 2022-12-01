WORLD

2022 France’s hottest year on record

NewsWire
0
0

No matter the temperatures December will bring, 2022 is on pace to be the hottest year in France since records began, the French national meteorological service Meteo France has said.

It said that the average temperature for the year as a whole would exceed 14.2 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency reported.

The heatwaves that baked France this summer caused an additional 2,816 deaths compared with the records of the past five years, France’s public health agency said earlier in November.

In 2022, the sweltering heat came coupled with a severe drought in large parts of the country, Meteo France said.

This year’s annual rainfall is expected to be as much as 25 per cent lower than normal, it added.

20221201-051403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S. Korea asks US to support Seoul’s push to declare formal...

    PTI boycotts elections for Pak PM

    SL opposition parties and public defying curfew to protest

    S Korea logs over 500 new Covid cases amid accelerating vax...