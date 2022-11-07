DIASPORA

2022 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize for Singapore Sikh

NewsWire
0
0

Singapore-based Sikh researcher and documentary filmmaker Amardeep Singh has been honoured with the ‘The Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize’ for the year 2022.

Administered by Hofstra University, New York, the $50,000 prize, which is bestowed every two years, recognises significant works to increase interfaith understanding.

Established in 2006 by Ishar Bindra and family in Brookville, New York, the award is meant to encourage understanding of various religions and encourage cooperation between faith communities.

Born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Amardeep Singh runs Lost Heritage Productions — a Singapore-based visual media production house — along with wife Vininder Kaur.

The production house is focused on research and documentation of forgotten legacies.Singh has authored two books, entitled, ‘Lost Heritage, The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’ and ‘The Quest Continues: Lost Heritage, The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’.

He has also made a few documentary films on the remnants of the Sikh legacy remnants in Pakistan, and led a team from India and Pakistan to create a docuseries, ‘Allegory, A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels’.

A formal award presentation has been planned on November 14 at the Woodbury in New York, The Indian Panorama reported.

Educated at The Doon School, Dehradun, Singh did his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

Having worked in the financial services sector for 25 years, he led the Asia Pacific Region at American Express for Revenue Management of the Credit Card business.

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama was named the first winner of the Guru Nanak Prize in 2008 in recognition of his many years of promoting interfaith dialogue and understanding around the world.

20221107-111402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-American named 1st VP, COO of NY Fed

    Indian diaspora in Africa can help bridge Indo-African ties

    US court orders case alleging Infosys opposed hiring Indians for jobs...

    Salman Rushdie could be first Indian-born writer since Tagore to win...