Home sales and listings were down while selling price and rent went up, the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TREBB) said in its review of 2022.

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) housing market experienced a marked adjustment in 2022 compared to record levels in 2021. Existing affordability issues brought about by a lack of housing supply were exacerbated by sustained interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada, the report published on January 5 stated.

“Following a very strong start to the year, home sales trended lower in the spring and summer of 2022, as aggressive Bank of Canada interest rate hikes further hampered housing affordability. With no relief from the Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) mortgage stress test or other mortgage lending guidelines including amortization periods, home selling prices adjusted downward to mitigate the impact of higher mortgage rates. However, home prices started levelling off in the late summer, suggesting the aggressive early market adjustment may be coming to an end,” said new TRREB President Paul Baron.

There were 75,140 sales reported through TRREB’s MLS® System in 2022 – down 38.2 per cent compared to the 2021 record of 121,639. The number of new listings amounted to 152,873 – down 8.2 per cent compared to 166,600 new listings in 2021. Seasonally adjusted monthly data for sales and price data show a marked flattening of the sales and price trends since the late summer.

“While home sales and prices dominated the headlines in 2022, the supply of new listings continued to be an issue as well. The number of homes listed for sale in 2022 was down in comparison to 2021. This helps explain why selling prices have found some support in recent months. Lack of supply has also impacted the rental market. As renting has become more popular in this higher interest rate environment, tighter rental market conditions have translated into double-digit average rent increases,” added TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

There were 3,117 sales reported through TRREB’s MLS® System in December 2022 – down 48.2 per cent compared to December 2021. New listings totalled 4,074 – down 21.3 per cent compared to 5,177 in December 2021.

The average selling price for 2022 was $1,189,850 – up 8.6 per cent compared to $1,095,333 in 2021.

TRREB CEO John DiMichele predicts that there will be two opposite forces impacting the housing market in 2023.

“On the one hand, we will continue to feel the impact of higher borrowing costs. On the other hand, record levels of immigration will support demand for ownership and rental housing, while we struggle to come to terms with a housing and infrastructure deficit in the Greater Golden Horseshoe,” DiMichele said.