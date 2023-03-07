INDIA

2022 PM security lapse: Chugh hit out at Punjab govt for ‘inaction’

NewsWire
0
2

Hitting out at the AAP government in Punjab for its “inaction” on the issue of lapse in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state in January 2022, BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh sought strict disciplinary action against the officials responsible.

Chugh took strong exception “to the fact that the AAP government in Punjab has been sleeping on the Supreme Court report on violation of security norms during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab in 2022”.

As the incident happened close to the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur it called for a strict action against erring officials.

“The AAP government dumping the Supreme Court report indicates it is in agreement with subversive forces that posed threats to the life of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Chugh added that the then Congress government “deliberately plotted against the Prime Minister, but it is so unfortunate that the AAP government is condoning the grave lapse of officials”.

In January 2022, the Prime Minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur.

20230308-011203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Aarya’ director wants to create a series on Sikandar’s character ‘Daulat’

    Nandita Das shares update on Uganda leg of her wildlife safari

    JD(S) questions ruling BJP in K’taka over death of police inspector

    Coping with secondary infertility in males