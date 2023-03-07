Hitting out at the AAP government in Punjab for its “inaction” on the issue of lapse in security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state in January 2022, BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh sought strict disciplinary action against the officials responsible.

Chugh took strong exception “to the fact that the AAP government in Punjab has been sleeping on the Supreme Court report on violation of security norms during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab in 2022”.

As the incident happened close to the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur it called for a strict action against erring officials.

“The AAP government dumping the Supreme Court report indicates it is in agreement with subversive forces that posed threats to the life of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Chugh added that the then Congress government “deliberately plotted against the Prime Minister, but it is so unfortunate that the AAP government is condoning the grave lapse of officials”.

In January 2022, the Prime Minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur.

