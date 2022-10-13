SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

2022 World Cup outcome a grab bag, says former world champion Lahm

NewsWire
0
0

The outcome of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is unpredictable and remains a grab bag, said Germany’s 2014 world champion Philipp Lahm.

“You haven’t got a clear favorite from Europe as the top teams seem to currently struggle and deal with various difficulties,” the 38-year-old former German team captain told Xinhua in an interview.

Nevertheless, European teams and South American favorites such as Brazil and Argentina are going to battle things out. When it comes to taking the football crown, the former defender added, “I am sure about that.”

Despite a well-oiled qualification performance, it remains uncertain how the five-time world champion Brazil and Argentina will perform when meeting strong European teams, the 2013 Champions League winner stated.

“They have done a great job in the qualification, but a World Cup is about meeting the best,” Lahm said.

Regarding Asian nations, Lahm is curious to witness if they can take their “passionate game shaped by intense running” into the tournament.

As Lahm put it, a World Cup tournament comes near a marathon “as you need to steadily perform over seven games.” That includes winning tight games while not delivering festivals.

Most important from the perspective of the tournament director of the 2024 UEFA Euro hosted by Germany is “that teams find a healthy balance between offense efforts and defense issues.”

The curious results in the Nations League give evidence, “that it has become increasingly difficult for favorites to come back when conceding a goal against an underdog.”

Most of the underdogs are well-organized when it comes to defending covering the entire pitch. “One can say, the gap has shrunken,” Lahm added.

An unusually short pre-tournament preparation phase is a challenge for the participants.

European teams might enjoy the advantage of being used to constant high-level competition thanks to the Champions League. “That might be the biggest difference to South American sides. A World Cup is about delivering over several weeks.”

To win a major, it is inevitable for a coach to implement a clear job-profile for every one of his players. “You need a clear structure and hierarchy as the team leaders need to provide orientation for the rest of the team.”

20221013-234801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Premier League: Liverpool thrash Leeds to move to within 3 points...

    India set to avoid FIFA ban as SC agrees for expeditious...

    Messi double helps PSG begin title defence in emphatic style

    Alves keen to play on until 2022 World Cup