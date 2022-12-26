Year 2022 was a milestone for the BJP in terms of electoral success as it secured a record breaking win in its strongest bastion, Gujarat.

The party also created a record by retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

It, however, failed to form government in Himachal Pradesh. The party that raised the slogan of ‘Congress-mukt bharat’, was defeated by the Congress in the hill state.

Given this, now 2023 will be crucial for the saffron party as the elections to be held in the year would decide the course of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The coming year would tell whether Congress has regained its strength or BJP’s slogan of Congress-free India is headed towards success.

Out of 10 states and Union Territories- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and J&K, where Assembly elections are to be held in 2023, the BJP will be engaging in direct contest with the Congress in all the states except Telangana and J&K.

The saffron party is expected to hold its national executive meeting in mid-January, 2023 to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls.

In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which are currently under the Congress rule, the BJP is attempting to oust it from power.

The BJP wants to give a jolt to both the Gandhi family and the Congress by defeating Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh, as both these leaders are considered very close to the Gandhi family.

The saffron party faced defeat in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh in the 2018 Assembly elections, and gained power much later due to major defection by Jyotiraditya Scindia among others in MP, and the success of Operation Lotus in Karnataka.

In order to defeat the Gehlot government in Rajasthan, the BJP has been taking out a Jan Aakrosh Yatra in all the 200 assembly seats of the state and is also preparing for a big campaign by bringing all the factions together.

The BJP is trying to unite the party divided into factions in Chhattisgarh, and taking the help of organisations affiliated to the RSS to strengthen its base in the state.

The Shivraj government and the BJP high command have been gearing up to win the elections in Madhya Pradesh.

To change the political atmosphere in Karnataka in its favour, the BJP high command removed the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and made Basavaraj Bommai the Chief Minister in 2021.

Yediyurappa was then made a member of BJP Parliamentary Board Committee, party’s highest and most powerful body, in a bid to appease all factions and caste equations, and to send a political message to the people of the state.

Assembly elections are also due in Telangana where the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) is in power and K. Chandrasekhar Rao is the Chief Minister.

Rao is engaged in a campaign to unite all opposition parties against the BJP across the country, while the latter is working on a strategy to defeat Rao in his home state.

In view of Assembly elections to be held in 2023 in J&K, the BJP which has a stronghold in Jammu, has been trying hard to strengthen its base in Kashmir.

In all these states, the BJP is expected to take the advantage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, which is why Modi will be seen engaged in more programmes and rallies in these states under the strategy for 2023.

Along with free ration being provided to more than 80 crore people, attempts will be made to spread information of the Centre’s other achievements among the people.

The party is also eyeing the Muslim votes and has been laying emphasis on preparations to seek the support of the Muslim community, especially the backward Muslims, in these elections.

The BJP high command will review its strategy by visiting Delhi and the capitals of the states where the elections will be held in 2023, several times in the new year.

These meetings will be held under the command of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda and General Secretary B.L. Santosh.

Legislative Assembly elections are also to be held in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram in 2023.

Tripura is currently ruled by the BJP and as part of its election strategy, the party has changed the Chief Minister in the state.

In Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP-backed government is in power, while in Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) is in power.

