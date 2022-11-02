SPORTSWORLD

2023 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou postponed to 2025

NewsWire
0
0

The 2023 World Athletics Relays scheduled for May 13-14 in Guangzhou, China, have been postponed to 2025, the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The CAA announced the postponement of the biennial event in a statement on its website, adding that the decision was made with consent from the World Athletics, the local organisers and the CAA.

The exact dates of the event remain to be confirmed and the CAA has pledged to work closely with the local organizers and stage a successful event in 2025, reports Xinhua.

The 2023 World Athletics Relays was expected to serve as a qualifying event for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

20221102-232802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sathiyan loses to Chinese Taipei star in WTT Contender Zagreb event

    Olympics: Govt spent over 50 crore on men’s hockey team in...

    India beat Nepal 7-0 in SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship opener

    2021 Paralympic Sports awards: Avani Lekhara wins in Best Female Debut...