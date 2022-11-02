The 2023 World Athletics Relays scheduled for May 13-14 in Guangzhou, China, have been postponed to 2025, the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The CAA announced the postponement of the biennial event in a statement on its website, adding that the decision was made with consent from the World Athletics, the local organisers and the CAA.

The exact dates of the event remain to be confirmed and the CAA has pledged to work closely with the local organizers and stage a successful event in 2025, reports Xinhua.

The 2023 World Athletics Relays was expected to serve as a qualifying event for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

