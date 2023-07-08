Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he must come clean before the next Lok Sabha elections about BJP’s alliance as far as ‘family’ run political parties are concerned.

Modi, while addressing a public meeting in Telanagana’s Warangal, had urged the people of Telangana to be careful about the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress.

“The Prime Minister should stop talking about families, dynasties in politics because his own party, his own cabinet is brimming with people who come from political families,” Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters.

“Let the Prime Minister come out clearly, before the next Lok Sabha elections that the BJP will have no alliance before or after election with any party which according to the Prime Minister is a family run party. Let him have the courage to show confidence,” Khera said.

He said that there are 303 seats of the BJP today, so what stops Modi from announcing that as a policy the BJP will not have any alliance with any party which according to the BJP is a family run party.

“Let him first set an example then we will comment on that,” the Congress leader added.

His remarks came after the Prime Minister while addressing a public meeting in Telanagana’s Warangal sounded the poll bugle by giving a call to the people of the state to be careful about the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress.

“The two political parties (BRS and Congress) are a threat to the people. The people of Telangana must be careful and beware,” Modi said.

Modi added that political parties which practice dynasty politics will have the foundation of corruption. The whole country has seen how the Congress party is mired in corruption, he said.

“Whenever I visit Telangana, I can see people here facing the predicament of being caught as the victims of family politics. The government and politicians are bothered about their children, sons and daughters. They are least bothered if other children’s future is destroyed,” Modi added while slamming the BRS and the Congress.

“The KCR government is the most corrupt government. The links of corruption of this government have reached New Delhi,” the Prime Minister said.

“So far we have seen agreements signed between states and countries on development. This is the first time we are hearing the news of two political parties and governments coming together to practice corruption,” Modi added while slamming the BRS and Congress.

To another question about the violence in West Bengal during the Panchayat Polls, Khera, who is also the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Department said, “The Congress also lost a very important worker of ours. Any such violence undermines democracy.”

“Violence spreads fear among voters and the objective is to ensure that the voters do not participate in the election process and if that’s the objective that’s very dangerous for the democratic process,” he added.

After the first five hours of polling till 1:30 p.m. for the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal on Saturday, the polling percentage has been recorded at 36.66 per cent, while the death toll on Saturday has increased to 12.

The highest number of deaths has been reported from Murshidabad at four, followed by two each in Malda and East Burdwan districts and once each from Nadia, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar districts.

2023070835996