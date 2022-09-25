The 2041 Master Plan for New Noida is ready and promises a hi-tech wonderland, which will be a unique place not only for Delhi / National Capital Region but also for Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, Noida stakeholder meet was held at the FICCI auditorium which was attended by Noida Authority CEO

Ritu Maheshwari, FICCI UP state council chairman Manoj Gupta, businessmen and representatives of the planning department.

During the meet, the Master Plan was presented and suggestions were sought.

“Whatever was left while making Noida will be completed in New Noida,” Ritu Maheshwari said.

In New Noida, 20 villages of Noida’s Gautam Buddha Nagar and 60 villages of Bulandshahr will be included.

New Noida will be build by taking land of 84 villages and as main focus will be industrial development, 41 per cent of the total land has been kept aside for industrial use.

Ritu Maheshwari said that every company wants to invest in Noida either it is Adani or Microsoft which will develop nearby districts of Noida and increase employment opportunities as well.

Attractions of New Noida

Responsibility of preparing a master plan for Noida was given to School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) for which an MoU was signed in July 2021. The SPA has given the plan to the Noida authority. The authorities claim that the plan leaves no scope for encroachment.

As per Master Plan prepared by the SPA, the New Noida will be spread over 20,000 ha and house 41 per cent industrial units, 11.5 per cent housing plans, 17 per cent for greenery, 15.5 per cent for road, nine per cent institutional buildings and 4.5 per cent for commercial property.

New Noida will be divided into four zones: for example South, East, West, North zone and each zone will have a different industry hub.

Most important point is construction for the news zone will be started once the previous one is developed. This Master Plan is based on Geographical Information System (GIS) that is satellite based system. With it, the investors wil be able to get information about all zones, sector and plots sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Better connectivity

New Nodia will have better connectivity via road, rail and air routes.

Proximity to Jewar airport will provide better air traffic while increasing rail projects will provide better rail connectivity. Road connectivity in New Noida will be good as the National Highway 91, Eastern Peripheral way and Yamuna Expressway are also close to the area.

New Noida will be developed into Multi modal transport and transit hub. All sort of wiring will be kept underground in New Noida.

State-of the art waste management plant

State of the art waste material plants will be introduced as the area is bound to have waste released largely from the industrial units that would be set up.

