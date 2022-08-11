A special campaign by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has led to substantial reduction in the pendency of disciplinary matters.

Chief Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel on Thursday told Jitendra Singh that the pendency of 2,099 disciplinary matters for the period prior to December 2018 had been reduced to 227 by June 30, 2022 due to a special campaign initiated by the Commission in 2020.

Similarly, overall outstanding disciplinary matters which on an average as on December 2019 used to be around 5,000 at a given point of time has come down drastically in the range of 1,700 now due to cooperation of the authorities at different levels.

Newly appointed Chief Vigilance Commissioner Patel called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Personnel, Jitendra Singh on Thursday and briefed him about constantly declining case pendency in recent years.

Singh said, by appointing CVC and two Vigilance Commissioners as mandated under law in the first week of this month itself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent out a message of policy of zero tolerance for corruption.

He also quoted Modi’s address at the CVC conference at Kevadia in Gujarat in October, 2021, wherein he said: “In the last 6-7 years, the government has succeeded in instilling the confidence that it is possible to contain corruption. Today, there is the political will to attack corruption and continuous improvement is also being carried out at the administrative level.”

The Commission said it started the exercise in 2020 to review pending cases of Disciplinary Matters so as to ensure that all cases reach a logical end within a reasonable period of time.

The exercise was taken up in a campaign mode so that those found guilty are punished without delay so as to prevent them from further wrongdoing and those found innocent are exonerated to avoid unnecessary stress to them.

The Central Vigilance Commission deals with the complaints against employees of Central government and Central government controlled organisations including PSBs, PSUs and UTs.

