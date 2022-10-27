HEALTHINDIA

20m high smog tower on DND flyover will clean air within 1 km

NewsWire
0
0

The administration is making constant efforts to control the increasing pollution here and a 20 metre high smog tower has been installed on the DND flyover from Noida’s Film City side towards Delhi to give relief to the people. The Air Quality Index is increasing rapidly and affecting the health of the people.

This smog tower will work to improve the air of Film City and 14 sectors of Noida, falling within a radius of about one kilometre from it. People in this area will get clean air to breathe and will not suffer from a burning sensation in the eyes or a sore throat anymore. Children will also not be affected by this problem.

This is Delhi-NCR’s second and Noida’s first air pollution control tower and has started functioning now. The tower was inaugurated on November 17, 2021 in the presence of officials of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Noida Authority.

Due to the spike in air pollution from November to January, breathing becomes difficult in Delhi-NCR including Noida. Air pollution is at its peak at this time.

The tower has 10,000 air filters and 40 big fans which send out clean air within a one km radius. The height of the concrete tower is 20 metres, while it has a canopy of 6 metres above it. Its base has 10 fans all around it, said experts.

Each fan can throw out 25 cubic metres per second, which means a total of 1,000 cubic metres of air can come out in one second. A total of 5,000 filters have been installed in two layers inside the tower. The filters and fans have been imported from America.

The Deputy General Manager of Noida Authority said the tower has started functioning and the people will get some relief soon. At present this is the only smog tower in Noida and it is believed that if these are installed in other areas, the air will be cleaner.

