Russian President Vladimir Putin said that about 21.5 million people in the country have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“The situation in the country, according to experts, is stable,” Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying in Sochi on Monday.

“We need to continue actively testing and getting vaccinated. These two components are very important in overcoming the pandemic and its consequences,” he added.

Putin said he had a high level of antibodies following his vaccination and urged Russians to get inoculated as soon as possible.

Russia reported 8,465 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,888,727.

The death toll stood at 111,740.

