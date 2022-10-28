A white water rafting expedition named ‘Rudrakesh’ was conducted from October 24 to 27 by Bombers Regiment of Ambala-based Kharga Corps, an official statement said on Friday.

The expedition which comprised of 21 Army men was flagged off by Major General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, Airawat Division, on October 20.

The team covered a distance of 152 kilometres from Rudraprayag to Rishikesh over the most difficult and dangerous rapids in the mighty Ganga river.

The expedition also achieved its goal for motivating local youth to join the Indian Army and opt for adventure sports as a career.

