21 arrested in Assam for giving forged documents during police recruitment

The Assam Police’s CID on Monday arrested 21 persons, who had submitted forged documents during the police recruitment drive earlier this year, an official said.

The CID has also issued summon to nearly 100 candidates for questioning over this allegation.

As per police sources, as many as 414 candidates submitted fake documents and a case has been already registered against them.

The CID has recently begun re-checking the candidature of the applicants suspected of furnishing false testimonials during the recruitment.

A police officer said 414 candidates submitted false certificates regarding computer proficiency which was mandatory to get the appointment. It is learned that the owners of two computer education centres were also summoned by the CID team.

Out of these 414 candidates, a few have already got the appointment and are undergoing police training

However, many candidates denied the charges and claimed that they have submitted genuine documents. Some of them even staged a protest earlier in front of the CID office.

