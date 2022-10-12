A total of 21 researchers and faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, including Director T.G. Sitharam, feature in the list of the world’s top two per cent scientists’ list created by the US’ Stanford University, the institution said on Wednesday.

IIT Guwahati said that Sitharam, along with 20 other faculty members, have been ranked for their research publication citations using all Scopus author profiles as of September 1 and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research in the list.

Congratulating faculty members for the scientific contribution, the Director said: “This recognition of several faculty in the world’s top two per cent of scientists has placed IIT Guwahati on the global map of science and has brought great pride to the institute. I congratulate all the 21 scientists and their hard work and commitment to furthering science.”

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

The selection is based on the top 1,00,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field, the IIT Guwahati said in a statement.

It added that as many as 1,95,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 2,00,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the September 1, 2022, snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of citation year 2021.

The IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the Stanford University list are from various scientific fields, including the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.

