INDIASCI-TECH

21 IIT Guwahati researchers feature in world’s top 2% scientists’ list

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 21 researchers and faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, including Director T.G. Sitharam, feature in the list of the world’s top two per cent scientists’ list created by the US’ Stanford University, the institution said on Wednesday.

IIT Guwahati said that Sitharam, along with 20 other faculty members, have been ranked for their research publication citations using all Scopus author profiles as of September 1 and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research in the list.

Congratulating faculty members for the scientific contribution, the Director said: “This recognition of several faculty in the world’s top two per cent of scientists has placed IIT Guwahati on the global map of science and has brought great pride to the institute. I congratulate all the 21 scientists and their hard work and commitment to furthering science.”

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

The selection is based on the top 1,00,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field, the IIT Guwahati said in a statement.

It added that as many as 1,95,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 2,00,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the September 1, 2022, snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of citation year 2021.

The IIT Guwahati faculty members featured in the Stanford University list are from various scientific fields, including the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.

20221012-202006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana CM thanks Centre for hiking MSP for six crops

    Soon request & get product quotes from businesses in Instagram

    Pak terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

    A souk for the soul