21 injured in drone attack in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi

At least 21 people were injured in a drone attack two days ago on the outskirts of Khmelnytskyi city in western Ukraine, local media reported, citing regional authorities.

The Khmelnytskyi regional military administration on Sunday confirmed that a combat drone fired by the Russian forces hit a critical infrastructure facility located outside the settlements, causing explosions.

Educational, cultural and medical institutions, administrative buildings, industrial facilities, as well as apartment blocks and private houses in the nearby settlements were damaged by the explosions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two of those injured in the attack were hospitalised.

In the country’s western Ternopil region, at least two civilians were injured in the two waves of attacks carried out by Russian forces overnight to Sunday, according to local authorities.

Volodymyr Trush, head of the Ternopil regional military administration, said that the strikes, which involved cruise missiles, had damaged houses, commercial facilities and trucks.

