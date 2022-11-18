WORLD

21 killed in massive fire in Gaza

NewsWire
0
0

At least 21 Palestinians, including seven children, were killed and more than 30 others were injured in a massive fire inside a residential building in the northern Gaza Strip, said security and medical sources.

Some of the injured people were in serious conditions and the death toll was expected to rise in the fire that broke out in the area of Tal-Za’tar in the Jabalia refugee camp on Thursday, Xinhua news agency quoted Salah Abu Laila, director of the Indonesian Hospital that received the victims, as saying.

The Palestinian Civil Defense announced in a statement that it had sent rescue teams and a number of security personnel to the scene.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said ambulances and civil defense personnel had already worked for hours to control the fire.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a large quantity of fuel stored inside the building might have led to the fire, the Ministry of Interior in Gaza said in a statement.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that the residential building belonged to the Abu Rayah family, which was celebrating a family member’s long-awaited return from Egypt when the fire broke out.

20221118-073803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: India’s loss to South Africa makes fixture against...

    US to activate nuke response team

    Iran condemns missile attack on Damascus, vows support to Syria

    Buttler will deliver strong message to England after heavy defeat in...