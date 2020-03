Islamabad, March 9 (IANS) At least 21 people were killed while four others injured on Monday after a passenger van travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, fell into a river, police said.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Faraq said the victims included two children, Dawn news reported.

The spokesman added that Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman has given orders for an investigation into the incident.

–IANS

ksk/