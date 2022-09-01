WORLD

21 sentenced to jail for building collapse in Iran

An Iranian court sentenced 21 convicts to three years in jail each in connection to the case of the collapse of a 10-storey commercial building in Abadan in May which claimed the lives of 41 people.

A criminal court in Ahvaz city convicted the 21 defendants in the case of “quasi-intentional murder” for their disregard for government regulations and building safety, and sentenced them to three years in jail on the fifth-degree penalty for the crime, reports Xinhua news agency.

The accused, who were either members of civil engineering organisations and companies or civil servants in Abadan city, were also prohibited from employment and membership in occupations associated with civil engineering and were dismissed from governmental and public services for two years.

The court’s ruling can be appealed within 20 days after its issuance.

Part of the under-construction building known as Metropol, located on a crowded street in downtown Abadan and surrounded by commercial and medical complexes and offices, suddenly collapsed on May 23, trapping dozens of people beneath the rubble.

According to Iranian media, at least 37 people were also injured in the incident.

