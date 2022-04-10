INDIA

21 SL Tamil refugees land in TN’s Rameswaram

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 21 Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka reached Rameswaram during the early morning hours of Sunday.

The refugees were found at a sand mound in Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram. Indian Coast Guard and Tamil Nadu Marine police took them into custody and were interrogated at the Mandapam police station. The police officials said that the refugees reached the Indian shores in two fishing boats.

The 21 people are likely to be shifted to the Mandapam refugee camp as the Tamil Nadu government has taken a position that the Tamil Sri Lankan refugees need not be jailed.

Four Sri Lankan Tamils, including a man and his wife, and two children reached the Indian shores on Saturday and were lodged in the Mandapam refugee camp.

Since the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, 41 refugees have reached the Indian shores. The Tamil Nadu government is planning to increase the number of refugee camps following the possibility of more refugees reaching the state.

20220410-110601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Doctors’ Day: Gurugram sets record with over 51,000 vaccinations

    Huge cache of arms recovered from J&K’s Reasi

    Assam Cong MLA’s meet with CM fuels speculations, show cause notice...

    Sony PlayStation 5 to go on pre-orders in India on Thursday