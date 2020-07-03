21-year-old Mississauga man charged with dangerous driving

Peel Regional police investigators from the Road Safety Services have laid criminal charges in relation to a driving incident that occurred in Mississauga.

An online video was shared with police of a black Chrysler 300, with Ontario personalized licence plate *SUUBEDAR*, operating on the roadway in a dangerous manner. Further investigation revealed that this occurred on Sunday, June 21 in the area of Derry Road and Goreway Drive in the City of Mississauga.

As a result, Lovepreet Wirring, a 21-year-old man from Mississauga, was identified and was charged with two counts of dangerous driving and will be attending the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on September 14.

“We thank our community for working together with us to help keep our roadways safer. This type of behaviour puts people’s lives in danger and will not be tolerated”, said Inspector Peter Danos on Monday.

Anyone who has information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the officer in charge by emailing them at 4199@peelpolice.ca. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca. -CINEWS