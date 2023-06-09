INDIA

21-year-old youth found dead inside car in Delhi

A 21-year-old youth was found dead inside a car in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Friday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sumeet Gupta, a resident of Brahm Puri in Delhi.

The police received a call on Friday morning around 10.10 a.m. about the matter.

The caller informed the police that a car was parked in front of the hospital, and foam was coming out of the mouth of a man who was inside the car.

A police team rushed to the spot where the 42-year-old caller Devender Kumar, was present and a youth was also found in a Wagon-R car in an unconscious condition,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi, said.

“The youth was taken out from the car by breaking the rear glass of the car and he was brought to Sant Parmanand Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the police officer said.

Police have initiated action under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

