The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly making obscene calls to a 21-year-old girl in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar.

A senior police official said that they got a complaint in this respect following which the FIR was filed.

“Yesterday at 5 p.m., a PCR Call regarding harassment and stalking was received at PS Ambedkar Nagar. The police staff reached the spot where the 21-year-old reported that she was receiving abusive phone calls from some unknown mobile numbers. As per contents of the complaint, a case under sections 354(D) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” said the senior police official.

A police team was formed to look into the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

