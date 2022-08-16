INDIA

2,100 constables recruited in ‘Bastar Fighters’ in Chhattisgarh

NewsWire
0
0

The ‘Bastar Fighters’ which has been formed to ensure security in seven districts of Bastar area of Chhattisgarh, has recruited 2,100 constables comprising 300 in each of the seven districts during the recruitment process in 2021-22.

The list of the 2,100 constables selected in the ‘Bastar Fighters’ have been released in the seven districts of Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Sukma and Kondagaon.

The Chhattisgarh government has approved the creation of 2,100 new posts for the formation of a special force called ‘Bastar Fighters’ with the objective to ensure peace, security in the areas and provide employment opportunities to local youth in development work along with ensuring positive contribution in the forest areas of Bastar division.

Under this ‘Bastar Fighters’ constable recruitment process, a written examination was held in Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma district headquarters of Bastar division for 5,405 candidates who qualified in the physical efficiency test in May-June in which a total of 5,330 candidates appeared.

In the physical efficiency test and written examination for the post of ‘Bastar Fighters’ constable, 3,969 candidates were interviewed from August 1 to August 10 at all the district headquarters concerned. After that the list of the selected was released.

Members of the security forces deployed in the inner forest area have to face many practical difficulties and challenges due to lack of knowledge of the local dialect. In the ‘Bastar Fighters’, recruitment of local people from the district, as well as the selection of candidates knowing the local language will not only remove the language barrier, but will also strengthen the relationship between the local public and the police.

20220816-205802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With corona on the rise, Andhra to continue partial curfew till...

    Say yes to skin kindness

    Mystery surrounds death of soldier from K’taka, family demands probe

    John Abraham-starrer ‘Attack: Part 1’ set for OTT premiere on May...