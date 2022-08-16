The ‘Bastar Fighters’ which has been formed to ensure security in seven districts of Bastar area of Chhattisgarh, has recruited 2,100 constables comprising 300 in each of the seven districts during the recruitment process in 2021-22.

The list of the 2,100 constables selected in the ‘Bastar Fighters’ have been released in the seven districts of Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Sukma and Kondagaon.

The Chhattisgarh government has approved the creation of 2,100 new posts for the formation of a special force called ‘Bastar Fighters’ with the objective to ensure peace, security in the areas and provide employment opportunities to local youth in development work along with ensuring positive contribution in the forest areas of Bastar division.

Under this ‘Bastar Fighters’ constable recruitment process, a written examination was held in Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma district headquarters of Bastar division for 5,405 candidates who qualified in the physical efficiency test in May-June in which a total of 5,330 candidates appeared.

In the physical efficiency test and written examination for the post of ‘Bastar Fighters’ constable, 3,969 candidates were interviewed from August 1 to August 10 at all the district headquarters concerned. After that the list of the selected was released.

Members of the security forces deployed in the inner forest area have to face many practical difficulties and challenges due to lack of knowledge of the local dialect. In the ‘Bastar Fighters’, recruitment of local people from the district, as well as the selection of candidates knowing the local language will not only remove the language barrier, but will also strengthen the relationship between the local public and the police.

