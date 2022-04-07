The Ministry of Home Affairs has said a total of 2,105 Kashmiri migrants have returned to Kashmiri Valley for taking up jobs provided under Prime Minister’s Development Package after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Ministry said a total of 841 Kashmiri migrants had returned to Kashmir Valley in 2020-21 while 1,264 people went back in 2021-22.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that four Kashmiri Pandits among 14 Hindus were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019.

Moreover, 34 people belonging to minority communities were killed by the terrorists in the last five years including 11 in 2021.

According to the data furnished by the Ministry, in 2019, one each non-Kashmiri Pandit minority member was killed in Anantnag, Srinagar and Pulwama, while in 2020, one Kashmiri Pandit and one minority community member were killed.

Similarly, in 2021, two Kashmiri Pandits and three minority members were killed in Srinagar, one Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama, and three minority members were killed in Kulgam by the terrorists.

No death has been reported so far in 2022.

The MHA also said the government has been making all efforts to restore assets to the Kashmiri migrants, and properties of 610 applicants have been returned.

Nityanand Rai said the District Magistrate has been designated as the custodian of the migrants’ properties.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has also started a portal to resolve the complaints of migrants.

20220407-201915