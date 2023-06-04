WORLD

A total of 2,106 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland from neighbouring Iran on Saturday, Afghanistan’s Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

“A total of 2,106 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland Afghanistan on Saturday after years of living as refugees in Iran, and the process of returning the refugees to their country continues”, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement.

Previously on May 31, the ministry also reported the return of nearly 2,800 Afghan refugees from Iran.

Nearly 60,000 Afghan refugees have reportedly returned home from Iran since January.

More than 2.5 million registered Afghan refugees reportedly have been living in Iran and about the same number of Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan.

The Afghan caretaker government has been calling upon Afghan refugees living abroad to return home and contribute to the reconstruction process of their war-ravaged country.

