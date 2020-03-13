218 evacuees from Milan shifted to ITBP camp in Delhi

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) A total of 218 evacuees from coronavirus-hit Italy’s Milan, who landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday morning, has been shifted to ITBP quarantine centre in the national capital.

The evacuees were taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) facility at Chhawla in west Delhi in a bus soon after they went through a preliminary medical check up at the airport after their arrival at around 10 a.m. and sanitisation of their baggage.

Of the 218 evacuees, 211 are students and 7 are other nationals. They will be kept at the ITBP’s quarantine centre for the next 14 days under close observation, an official said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan through his tweet shared information about Indians arriving from Milan at the IGI airport.

“218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are! Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team @IndiainItaly @cgmilan1 @airindiain,” Muraleedharan tweeted.

The persons, stranded in Milan, boarded special aircraft of national carrier Air India, operated on a Boeing 787, sent by the government to evacuate stranded Indians due to coronavirus outbreak.

The India embassy in Italy said on Twitter on Sunday: “211 students & 7 compassionate cases departed by AI flight from Milan. Thanks to those who helped us through this difficult situation. Special thanks to Air Indian team and Italian authorities.

Consulate will continue to ensure the welfare of all Indians in northern Italy. Responding to which the External Affairs Minister of state thanked Binoy George, the Consul General of India in Milan. “Thank you CG @georgebinoy Keep up the good work.” tweeted the minister.

