Amid attacks by the Opposition, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said more than 22.46 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and union territories, and 1.84 crore doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered while 3,20,380 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next 3 days.

The government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22.46 crore vaccine doses (22,46,08,010) to the states/UTs.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage, is 20,48,04,853 doses, as per the latest data.

More than 1.84 crore Covid vaccine doses (1,84,92,677) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination started from May 1, 2021.

Under the strategy, in each month, 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Govt. of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state governments free of cost as was being done earlier.

–IANS

miz/pgh/bg