The Gurugram police have arrested 22 people for partying at a guest house in Sector-38 area here in violation of the Covid safety guidelines, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the police team conducted a raid at a guest house ‘Aqua Inn’ located in Sector-38 and apprehended 22 persons for allegedly organising a liquor party without permission and flouting the Covid protocols.

They were identified as Aman Kapoor, Nikhil Vaid, Saadh, Parth Dua, Abhishek Sharma, Nitin Dua, Surjit Panchal, Pulkit, Pradeep Goyal, Yash Sharma, Neeraj Sharma, Sumer Singh, Deepak, Akash Garg, Anshul Mittal, Viren alias Honey Yadav, Vivek, Amit, Mukesh Gupta, Deepak Rana, Sagar and Mukesh Kumar.

“It was a liquor party at the Aqua Inn guest house in Sector-38 area. 22 people from Delhi were present there. Most of the party attendees are aged 25-30 years,” Sunder Pal, Additional Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar police station told IANS.

“They had violated the pandemic norms as well as the night curfew protocols,” he added.

Later, all the arrested were released on bail.

–IANS

