Nearly 22 jhuggis were gutted in a fire in south east Delhi’s Sanjay Colony in the early hours on Sunday. The police said that there were no casualties in the fire.

“Total 26 fire tenders have been deployed to the site near Harkesh Nagar metro. Fire is under control. No causality so far,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

According to the police, the fire started from a waste-dump area.

“Fire took place on ‘Katran’ (wastage of clothes cutting). Approx 20-22 Jhuggis have been gutted. One truck is burnt,” R.P. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured all help to the affected people.

Expressing concern over the incident, Kejriwal tweeted: “Concerned about the news of fire incident at Okhla. I am constantly in touch with the fire department and the district administration, people are being provided with all possible help.

–IANS

zaz/dpb